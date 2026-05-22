Noida sees fires at two garbage heaps, extreme heat suspected

Noida: Two separate fire incidents involving garbage and junk heaps were reported in the city on Thursday, with extreme heat suspected to be the cause behind the blazes, said officials, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported in either of the incidents. The first incident was reported from Sector 80, Noida in the morning, where open garbage caught fire while the other Another blaze erupted in a garbage lying on a vacant plot in Sector 18. (HT Photo)

The first incident was reported from Sector 80, Noida in the morning, where open garbage caught fire. Six fire tenders had to pressed into service to control the blaze after some local person informed the fire department about the incident.

“We received the information around 11:30 am about an open Garbage fire. The blaze was brought under control in nearly two hours, following which cooling operations were carried out to prevent it from spreading further,” said chief fire officer (Gautum Budh Nagar) Pradeep Kumar.

It was fully extinguished around 1.30pm and firefighting operations were completed.

Another blaze erupted in a garbage lying on a vacant plot in Sector 18, where junk heap and other scrap material were also kept. Some local informed the fire department about the incident, said officials, adding that two fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the fire.

“Around 5:30 pm, we received information about the fire in a vacant plot. The cause of the fire is most likely extreme heat. It took around 20 minutes to control the fire as it was relatively small,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Sector 20 police station.