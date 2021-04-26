Noida sees record single-day jump of 15 Covid-19 deaths; 655 new cases recorded

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Monday recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-linked deaths, with official data showing 15 people succumbed to the viral disease in 24 hours.

The district also recorded 655 new infections that pushed its overall tally of cases to 36,645, while the active caseload reached 6,300, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 406 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 30,176 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 169 with a mortality rate of 0.46 per cent. The recovery rate of patients dropped marginally to 82.34 per cent from 82.69 per cent the previous day, the numbers showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in UP reached 3,04,199 from 2,97,616 on Sunday as the overall recoveries climbed to 8,04,563 and the death toll surged to 11,414 on Monday, the data showed.