Noida: Six developers fined 5 lakh each for illegal groundwater use

The Groundwater department has fined six major developers ₹5 lakh each for allegedly engaging in the illegal extraction of groundwater for construction purposes in areas under the ambit of Noida authority, officials said on Wednesday. Notably, Noida’s groundwater level dropped by 9.9 metres in the post-monsoon months and 8.5 metres in the pre-monsoon months between 2017-2023, owing to limited rainfall and water recharge, according to the district groundwater department. (HT Archive)

The Noida authority filed a complaint against the developers for extracting groundwater and a case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Groundwater (Management and Regulation) Act, 2019, said officials.

Groundwater department officials said teams are being sent for inspections to verify whether dewatering operations have been suspended at the sites.

“We have imposed an environment compensation fine of ₹5 lakh each on six developers who were engaging in the illegal extraction of groundwater at their respective construction sites. Inspections are being carried out and we have been keeping a tab to ensure that dewatering activities do not resume at the sites,” said Ankita Rai, hydrologist, groundwater department, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Further inspections are ongoing to identify similar offenders and legal action will be initiated against them as well,” she said.

The sites where developers were identified to be extracting groundwater illegally are located in sectors 153, 154 and 156.

“Groundwater extraction not just violates the environmental regulations but also poses a significant threat to our city’s water table. We will continue to take swift action against such violations, including imposing of hefty penalties,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

“We urge all stakeholders to adhere to sustainable and legal practices to ensure that groundwater is conserved for future generations,” he said.

In the pre-monsoon months, the groundwater level plummeted to 22.5 metres in 2023 from 14 metres in 2017, while in the post-monsoon months, the groundwater level dropped from 13.1 metres in 2017 to 23 metres in 2023, said the department.

Local environment activists, however, are of the view that merely imposing a penalty of ₹5 lakh will not deter the rampant extraction of groundwater.

“Just imposing penalties will not serve as a deterrent. The Noida authority has the right to cancel allocations of builders who continue to exploit groundwater. The authority must file a petition against the erring builders if they do not stop dewatering activities. A high-level committee involving all stakeholders and environment activists should be convened, in the presence of CEO and DM, to address the issue,” said VIkrant Tongad, founder, Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE).