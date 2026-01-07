Noida suspends two staff members for negligence and corruption

The Noida authority has initiated disciplinary action against two Lekhpals for alleged negligence and corruption in the discharge of official duties, officials said on Tuesday. In a press statement, Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M said the two officials did not process cases related to court orders, government work, and matters under the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and the Right to Information (RTI) Act within stipulated timelines. (HT Archive)

According to the Authority, repeated complaints were received against Shubham Bhardwaj and Seema Yadav, Lekhpals working in the land records department, for ignoring official orders and failing to perform assigned responsibilities.

The complaints against these two revenue officers were filed in the last one year. However the exact number of complaints are not compiled and not clear. The Authority took action without any probe when complaints became frequent against them.

In a press statement, Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M said the two officials did not process cases related to court orders, government work, and matters under the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and the Right to Information (RTI) Act within stipulated timelines. “They failed to process cases covered by court orders, government work, and matters related to IGRS and RTI in a timely manner. In addition, continuous complaints of illegal encroachment on notified areas and acquired land within their jurisdiction were being received,” he said.

The authority CEO realised that encroachment on notified land, however grew in the last one year. According to the Noida authority, it freed 215912 square metre land in 2024-25, and 2393158 square metre in financial year 2025-26. It said that it freed 2745 crore worth land from land grabbers, said officials.

Officials said the failure to carry out official duties and alleged defiance of superior officers’ instructions amounted to violations under the Uttar Pradesh Government Conduct Rules, 1956, and the Noida Service Rules, 1981. The action, officials added, was intended to reinforce accountability and convey a zero-tolerance approach towards laxity, corruption and indiscipline.

“Strict disciplinary action will be taken against personnel who ignore public grievances. Illegal encroachment complaints must be taken seriously. Personnel responsible for the relevant area who fail to prevent illegal encroachment on government land will be held accountable and removed from their positions,” the CEO said.

In the last 1 year the authority filed a total of 25 police complaints against land grabbers. And it issues 527 notices against 174 persons who found doing encroachment on government land in the city in the last 1 year.

In view of what the authority described as serious negligence, Shubham Bhardwaj has been relieved from the Noida authority with immediate effect, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him. The matter has been referred to the Government of Uttar Pradesh for further action. The salary of Lekhpal Seema Yadav has been withheld until further orders.

Despite multiple attempts from HT, Shubham Bhardwaj and Seema Yadav did not respond to queries.