Noida: Teen falls from balcony, dies

A 16-year-old boy died after allegedly falling from the balcony of his sixth floor house in a high-rise at Sector 75 on Thursday evening.

The boy, identified as Mridul Agarwal, a Class 11 student of a private school, lived with his parents in Golf Avenue society that falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 49 police station.

Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer of Sector 49 police station, said, “Prima facie, it seems that the boy lost balance and fell from the balcony. His parents immediately came down and, with the help of security guards and neighbours, rushed the boy to a hospital in Sector 71.”

Police said the boy was declared brought dead, after which the hospital passed on the information to them. The boy’s body was sent for an autopsy, after which it was handed over to the family.

“It was an accident. A forensics team has been sent to the incident spot as part of the probe. There is no evidence of foul play,” said a police officer.

A security guard of the society said that the incident occurred around 4pm on Thursday. “I was on duty at the next tower when we saw the boy falling. Some of us immediately gathered and called for an ambulance but it was too late. His parents took him to a hospital,” said the guard.

On August 23, a one-year-old toddler also allegedly fell from the 12th floor staircase of a high rise in Greater Noida West while the family was gearing up to celebrate his birthday.

In another incident, an 18-month old girl fell from the balcony of her seven-storey house in a highrise in Sector 45 after she accidentally slipped from her mother’s arms on July 27.