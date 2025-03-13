Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida: Thar goes on a rampage at Sector 16 market, driver held

ByMaria Khan
Mar 13, 2025 05:52 AM IST

The viral video showed the black Thar being driven on the wrong side, ramming a grey WagonR, hitting parked bikes, and narrowly missing a Swift, before crashing into a scooter, and then speeding away.

The Noida police on Wednesday said they have arrested a 33-year-old man for rash driving and criminal intimidation, a day after he intentionally rammed his Mahindra Thar into multiple vehicles at the busy Sector 16 car market — an incident that led to widespread panic in the area.

The video led to considerable public outrage, though police were quick to confirm that no serious injuries were reported. (HT Photo)
The video led to considerable public outrage, though police were quick to confirm that no serious injuries were reported. (HT Photo)

Police said the accused, identified as Sachin Kumar Lohia, a resident of Morna village, was arrested on Wednesday, and his Thar has been confiscated.

Giving details of the incident, police said Lohia had recently purchased a second-hand Thar, and on Tuesday afternoon drove to the Sector 16 car market to get some speakers installed. At the market, officers said, Lohia got into a verbal altercation with some people, and enraged, the 33-year-old got into his car and drove recklessly through the market, ramming multiple vehicles on the way.

A 12-second video of the episode emerged on social media, in which a black Thar driving on the wrong side of the road was seen ramming a grey Maruti WagonR, then slamming into a few parked motorcycles — a number of which fell over — and then narrowly missing a white Maruti Swift, before colliding with a white scooter (the driver managed to hastily get off) and then speed away.

The video led to considerable public outrage, though police were quick to confirm that no serious injuries were reported.

Officers said as soon as the incident came to light, two police teams were formed to apprehend the accused. Deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh said that the first information report was registered at the Phase 1 police station.

“A case was registered against him under sections 115(2)(voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2)(criminal intimidation), 281(rash driving or riding in a public way) and 324(2)(mischief) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he said.

As the vehicle’s numberplate was clearly visible in the video, Lohia was quickly tracked down and arrested, police said.

“The Mahindra Thar has been confiscated,” the DCP said. Police said that an e-challan for a sum of 38,500 was also issued against the car for violating traffic rules as per the MV Act.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On