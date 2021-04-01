Noida to add features to city parks to attract visitors

NOIDA: Hoping to increase footfall, the Noida authority said Thursday it will develop additional features in parks across the city.

Officials said the authority held a meeting Tuesday during which measures for the new fiscal to improve footfall in parks and gardens maintained by the authority were discussed. Features such as floor chess, canopy-covered walkways, designer benches, cave concepts, grass steps, slopes and other interesting designs within the gardens and parks are on the cards, said officials.

“The details of facilities to be added in parks were discussed (during the meeting). City parks will witness a makeover beginning April,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida authority.

The authority maintains a total of 730 parks across Noida. Fifty-seven of them are 5 acres or more in size. According to Maheshwari, two more parks – located in sectors 77 and 117 – will be opened to the public within the next few days.

Residents welcomed the move. Amita Singh, who lives in Amrapali Silicon City in Sector 76, said: “We regularly visit the Meghdutam Park. Children enjoy their time at this park as it has good landscaping, huts, an amphitheatre and other facilities. If the authority is planning to add more such facilities in all city parks, it is a good idea as it will certainly help children, elders and other sections of the society”

Moreover, the Shilphaat and Shivalik parks will soon be decked up to welcome small children, said officials. Rides and swings will be put up in these parks. Besides, on the lines of neighbouring Delhi, a waste-to-wonder park is being developed in Sector 114 where replicas of popular monuments made from recycled waste will be installed

Additionally, large pots will be put up along the Noida – Greater Noida Expressway. At present 300 pots are already placed along the expressway and other locations. This number will be increased to 2,000.