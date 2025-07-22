Noida to build 100 auto stands to ease snarls, improve connectivity

The Noida transport department will develop nearly 100 designated auto-rickshaw stands across the district to decongest roads and improve last-mile connectivity, officials said on Monday. The move aims to streamline public transport access and reduce unauthorised parking outside key transit hubs. Currently, thousands of auto-rickshaws operate around busy metro stations such as Botanical Garden, Golf Course, City Centre, and Sector 52, often contributing to traffic snarls in the absence of dedicated stands. (HT Archive)

A meeting with stakeholders and traffic police is scheduled for July 26 to finalise pick-up and drop-off points across major routes. “A meeting to designate pick-up and drop-off points on various routes to ease congestion and provide commuter-friendly public transport is scheduled to take place with stakeholders and traffic police on July 26,” said Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer, Noida.

“Following the confirmation of the locations of auto stands, signage and infrastructure will be developed,” Verma added.

The decision follows consultations between transport officials, traffic police, and the Noida CNG Auto Drivers’ Union, which has demanded systematic stands and proper regulation. “The stands are important for both commuters and drivers. People will find autos at designated places, while drivers will not be fined for unauthorised parking,” said Omprakash Gurjar, president of the union.

He added that a list of high-demand locations—Sector 37, Botanical Garden, Sector 51, Sector 52, Model Town, Surajpur, and others—was submitted to authorities earlier this week.

Currently, thousands of auto-rickshaws operate around busy metro stations such as Botanical Garden, Golf Course, City Centre, and Sector 52, often contributing to traffic snarls in the absence of dedicated stands.

According to Noida transport department data, there are 18,000 registered auto-rickshaws in the district, most of which provide last-mile connectivity from metro stations and bus stops to residential and commercial hubs.

From January to June 2025, traffic police issued 1.1 million fines, of which 25,000 challans were issued to auto drivers for various violations. During the same period, 737 autos were seized, police records show.