Noida to build elevated road connecting Rajnigandha Chowk with Sector 57/60

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday said it has decided to construct a six-lane elevated road connecting Rajnigandha Chowk with Sector 57/60, and engaged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to prepare the detailed project report (DPR). The city has already developed the Noida Elevated Road , and the Bhangel Elevated Road while work on the Chilla Elevated Road to connect Delhi’s Mayur Vihar I to Mahamaya Flyover construction, is currently underway. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the proposed 5.4-km-long elevated road project, estimated to cost around ₹700 crore, has moved a step closer to execution after the IIT Roorkee submitted on Tuesday its feasibility report to the Authority.

“We have engaged IIT Roorkee that will make the DPR of this project. The Authority has paid ₹2.5 crore as a fee for this DPR. This project will help in providing seamless and smooth corridor to the thousands of commuters who have to face traffic congestion,” said Kapil Dev, project engineer of Noida authority.

Rajnigandha Chowk is a key traffic junction where traffic from four sides converges, leading to severe congestion during peak hours. The commuters from the DND Flyway, Sector 18, Sector 16 and Sector 12 pass through the intersection, making it one of the busiest intersections, said officials.

During peak hours people face traffic jams and hence Noida has decided to develop an elevated road at this point, they added.

The Noida authority said it has planned the elevated road to ease traffic pressure on the existing road network and improve traffic movement.

Officials said once the DPR is readied in two-three months, the contractor will be finalised for the work.

Once completed, the elevated road will provide a signal-free route for commuters travelling from the DND Flyway towards Sector 57 and adjoining sectors, allowing them to bypass congestion on internal sector roads, said officials.

The proposed alignment will pass over sectors 3, 10, 12, 22 and 57, said officials.

Officials are also considering extending the corridor further up to Sector 60 along Vishwakarma Road.

At present, the DND Flyway-Sector 57 stretch serves as a key link for traffic moving between Delhi, Khoda, Noida and Greater Noida West, said officials.

Traffic movement often slows considerably between Rajnigandha Chowk and the Sector 12/22 and Sector 56 intersections, particularly during morning and evening rush hours, said officials.

Notably, the proposed project will be the fourth major elevated road initiative in Noida. The city has already developed the Noida Elevated Road connecting Sector 18 and Sector 60, and the Bhangel Elevated Road connecting Sector 49 with Sector 83, while work on the Chilla Elevated Road to connect Delhi’s Mayur Vihar I to Mahamaya Flyover construction, is currently underway, said officials.

The project was originally announced over a decade ago. Its foundation stone was laid in April 2015 by the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. However, following a change in government, the proposal failed to progress and remained stalled for several years, said officials.

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