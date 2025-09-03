Noida to carry out survey to identify stray dogs

NOIDA: The Noida authority will engage an expert agency to carry out a survey identifying the city’s stray dogs, including the injured, and those who are not sterilised or yet to be vaccinated, said officials on Tuesday, adding that the step follows directions issued by the authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M to the health department. The authority has also directed the apartment owners’ associations (AOAs), and residents welfare associations (RWAs) to identify the stray dogs in their respective areas for their sterilisation and vaccination. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move came following the Supreme Court’s orders in which it directed for strictly implementing the Animal Birth Control - 2023 rules, as the court took a suo-moto-cognizance of a media report.

“All RWA and AOAs must be informed through letter so that they must identify stray dogs who are not sterilised or vaccinated in their respective areas. The AOAs and RWAs should carry out surveys to identify stray dogs, who are not sterilised in their areas. And they must submit a report along with the pictures of the stray dogs,” the CEO said at a meeting held in Sector 6 on Monday evening.

The action is to manage the increasing issue of these unsterilised dogs, especially since they cause problems, and in order to ensure better safety for the residents, he said.

The Noida authority said that the unsterilised dogs should be taken to the dog shelter for sterilisation, as it is necessary to control their population.

“(Incidents of dog) biting, Rabies, aggressive dogs should also be reported to the Dog Shelter immediately, and a proper management plan is to be implemented to ensure safety and facilitate the treatment of these dogs in the designated Dog Shelter,” said Lokesh M.

The authority has also asked the RWAs and AOAs to provide information regarding biting cases and rabid dogs, and also contact the Animal Hospital or Animal Shelter in need.

“Please provide the details of the dog, whether it is sterilised or unsterilised, biting dogs, and aggressive dogs for baseline data. For street dogs, call the street dog services call centre number- 0120-2425025. The sterilisation or unsterilisation of biting dogs and aggressive dogs is a baseline for documented measures, especially in the case of street dogs in the local area,” the CEO said.

“Regarding stray dogs, complaints can be lodged to RWA or AOA regarding their breeding, as well as the measures that can be undertaken to address the situation. As per the directive of the municipal corporation, anti-rabies vaccination for stray dogs is scheduled on September 2 (Tuesday). Records related to the vaccination schedule and record keeping of stray dogs will be maintained accordingly,” the CEO said on Monday.

Dr Sanjay Mahapatra, who runs an animal hospital for free care in Sector 53, on Tuesday said that the Noida authority must focus on dog feeding centre instead of a survey.

“The most important step to stop stray dogs being aggressive is that we treat stray dogs with respect and care. If we will provide the food to stray dogs in their respective territory then they will be at ease and will not pose any risk to people,” said Mahapatra.

However, some others desired the authority should ensure safety in cities.

“The Noida authority must ensure that the stray dogs do not pose a risk to human beings in urban areas, where dog bite and attack on children have become a common feature. The authority must address the dog menace effectively so that the people in urban areas and rural belts can live peacefully without having to face dangers of dog bites,” said Dipika Chauhan, a resident of Sector 130, Noida.

To be sure, according to Noida authority, there are around 30,000 stray dogs in the city.