Noida to complete half stretch of Bhangel elevated road by end of Feb

The Noida authority has decided to open for public half of the six-lane Bhangel elevated road by February-end next year with an aim to provide smooth connectivity to thousands of the commuters, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The Noida authority has decided to open for public half of the six-lane Bhangel elevated road by February-end next year with an aim to provide smooth connectivity to thousands of the commuters. (HT PHOTO)

The 5.5km elevated track is being built over the key Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road since 2020. However, the project, which has missed multiple deadlines, giving commuters a harrowing time on Dadri road where diversions and construction work lead to daily congestion.

On Thursday, Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M, additional CEO Sanjay Kumar Khatri and other officials conducted a site inspection from Aghapur village fuel station to the National Economic Zone in Sector 82, They directed the engineers to complete the left side of the elevated road by February-end next year.

“We have directed the staff to complete left side of the elevated road section. We have also directed the staff to carry out the construction work properly following the safety protocols so that the work can be completed successfully,” said Lokesh M.

The executing agency, Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited, was also directed to ensure compliance of safety standards during the construction work and to review the status report, including progress against the weekly target every Monday, for regular review of the work.

