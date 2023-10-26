Noida to get 100 e-buses under PM-eBus Sewa

Noida will soon get 100 e-buses for public transport on 20 routes under the government’s PM-eBus Sewa scheme, said an official aware of the matter, adding that the Uttar Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) had also sent a feasibility report to Lucknow in the first week of October for approval. HT Image

“We expect the facility to start in the city after Diwali,” said the official.

According to the feasibility report, “The UPSRTC has approved land for a depot in Noida, and the department gets 100 e-buses, including 50 nine-metre-long e-buses, and 50 12-metre-long ones. A bus will run for 200km per day on average on 20 dedicated routes from Noida to Jewar Airport.”

The report added, “The buses will be operational from 5am to 11pm. The average distance between the starting and end points would be 50 km...Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) will provide the electricity to the e-buses.”

“The department has got a depot for 100 e-buses in Sector 90, and the charging facility would also be there,” said Manoj Kumar, Gautam Budh Nagar regional manager of UPSRTC.

An official said, “It is not clear yet whether UPSRTC or a private aggregator will maintain the e-buses in the city.”

The longest route would be Sector 12/22 to Jewar Airport (80 km), and Sector 14 (IOC) to Jewar Airport, and seven buses on each route would be available for 14 daily trips. The shortest route (13km) would be from Sector 67 to Sector 37, and two buses would be functional for 28 daily trips.

“It is not decided yet which department will maintain the buses. The decision will be taken after a meeting,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager of the Noida authority.

