Noida to get 25 more electric buses, five new charging stations

Noida: The Noida authority plans to add 25 more electric buses to its existing fleet of 100 to boost public transport connectivity in Gautam Budh Nagar district, officials said on Thursday, adding that five new charging stations are also being developed at the Botanical Garden. Though UPSRTC operates the public transport facility in coordination with Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar, the corporation officials said that they have a limited role in the district. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“We are expanding our existing electric bus fleet by adding 25 more buses and these are expected to arrive in the city within 15 to 20 days,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager (DGM) of Noida authority, adding that there are currently 10 charging stations.

Of the 100 electric buses -- launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on June 12 -- 50 buses were provided to the Noida authority while 25 each were allocated to the Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities, officials said.

Asked if the electric bus service was still struggling to become financially viable due to low ridership and the absence of proper routes, the DGM said, “Our daily revenue has increased and, as per the latest figures, it was around ₹5 lakh till Wednesday. We expect it to rise further.”

The Authority, in coordination with Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), also plans to launch an application to enable public access information about the routes and timings, he added.

On June 24, a UPSRTC official told HT that the daily revenue was ₹1.5 lakh.

However, the ridership figures are yet to be compiled.

Though UPSRTC operates the public transport facility in coordination with Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar, the corporation officials said that they have a limited role in the district.

“Our involvement with Noida and the other two authorities is to ensure smooth bus operations. Decisions regarding routes, fares, timings and other aspects are taken by the authorities. We can provide our expertise to the authorities but our interference is limited,” said UPSRTC’s senior advisor Parvesh Basir, who oversees bus operations in the district.

In absence of an application and properly designated routes, the electric buses in Gautam Budh Nagar are running with low occupancy.

Akash Singh, a daily commuter from Noida Sector 21, said, “Despite three months of public bus service in the district, I am unaware of the routes and timings. The operators should display routes at bus stops or provide an application where commuters can check timings and routes as per their convenience.”

An UPSRTC official, requesting anonymity said, “When the buses were launched, UPSRTC did not have sufficient staff of drivers and conductors. Staff from UPSRTC’s existing fleet were assigned to operate these buses. However, as they were unfamiliar with the routes, it affected the service. Subsequently, UPSRTC hired local drivers and conductors.”

“There is limited existing infrastructure, which affects the service. A process is underway to bridge this gap,” the official added.