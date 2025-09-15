Search
Noida to issue 40 crore new tender for pending golf course project

ByVinod Rajput
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 03:34 am IST

The international golf course is planned over 113.87 acres and is envisioned as a premier sports and recreation hub for the city

Noida The Noida authority on Sunday said it has decided to issue a new tender to finalise a new agency to finish the remaining developmental work of the international golf course in Sector 151A following an in-principle approval of 40 crore estimate for the project.

An inspection in July this year revealed that only about 68 per cent of the project had been finished, leaving work worth nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 crore pending. (HT Archive)
“We are taking steps to finish the remaining work of the Golf Course project,” said the authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M.

To be sure, the authority on August 4 blacklisted the earlier contractor for repeated delays.

The decision, approved by the CEO is aimed to ensure the project moves forward after years of delays, said officials. Notably, the golf course project was launched in July 2021 with an estimated cost of 100 crore and an initial completion deadline of June 2022.

Due to repeated delays, the authority extended the timeline several times, finally pushing the deadline to June 30, 2025.

Despite these relaxations, the contractor, Kashyapi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, failed to complete the work. An inspection in July this year revealed that only about 68 per cent of the project had been finished, leaving work worth nearly 40 crore pending.

In response, the authority terminated the firm’s contract, blacklisted it for two years, and forfeited its deposit and performance guarantee.

Officials said the contractor had gradually withdrawn its workforce and machinery from the site, ignoring repeated reminders and even two show-cause notices issued in November 2024 and June 2025. Their replies, the authority maintained, were unsatisfactory and failed to justify the inaction that stalled progress.

The International Golf Course is planned over 113.87 acres and is envisioned as a premier sports and recreation hub for the city.

Officials said the total project cost has now escalated to about 140 crore because of design changes and rising construction material costs.

Kashyapi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd was unavailable for comment despite attempts.

.

