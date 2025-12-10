Noida to repair, beautify public spaces along key roads

NOIDA: The Noida authority will repair and embellish public spaces besides improving the green areas along the city’s key roads following directions from its chief executive officer Lokesh M during an inspection of Sector 94, Kalindi Kunj, and nearby areas on Monday, officials said on Tuesday. On Monday, the Noida authority faced criticism on X after a person uploaded pictures of piles of garbage in Salarpur village. (HT Photos)

The administration aims to improve civic infrastructure in the city to provide ease to commuters, especially the pedestrians, they added.

At Kalindi Kunj, the CEO asked officials to install paintings on the sidewalls to enhance aesthetics of the entry gate. “We’ve directed the staff to remove dense vegetation that obstructs traffic between Kalindi Kunj and the Noida Gate. The stretch remains poorly-lit at night so there is a need to install high-mast or LED streetlights at this spot along with proper signage to improve accessibility,” said Lokesh M.

On noticing several unauthorised unipoles, hoardings, boards, kiosks, and large quantities of debris dumped in the area, he directed officials to clear them immediately.

An old, low-height barrier at the Sector 94 underpass, installed to prevent entry of heavy vehicles, was found lacking visibility, the CEO told officials to fix retro-reflective tape on it. He also asked to strictly prohibit unauthorised parking on roads.

In Sector 125, he also called for the construction of a footpath and designated parking.

In response, the Authority posted images claiming the issue was resolved promptly. But the uploaded pictures showed the stretch littered with garbage and mud, prompting widespread trolling. The Authority’s comment went viral, and the post was deleted on Tuesday.

“The Authority is extremely slow and negligent in addressing the public grievances of all kinds including complaints related to sanitation, encroachment, and civic infrastructure repair,” said Prashant Sharma, a Sector 45, Sadarpur resident.