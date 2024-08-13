Noida to tighten noose against those spitting in open

NOIDA: The Noida authority is gearing up to tighten noose around people given to spitting in the open. Anyone found guilty will have to pay ₹100, officials said on Monday, adding that the measure that was effective during the COVID pandemic is now being resumed to deter people from the unhygienic practice. As per the information from health department officials under Noida authority, works are underway to prepare and reimpose the plan and conduct inspections in the field, to nab offenders. For this, teams will soon be pressed into action. (HT Photo)

On Sunday, the Noida authority, on Sunday, launched a special cleanliness drive in Sector 15 and 135 where a group of residents participated in plogging exercise (picking up the trash and running), aiming to make the place clean and trash free.

Residents were also sensitised to keep their surroundings clean during the drive, informed officials.

During Covid 19 pandemic, a fine of up to ₹1,000 was being levied on people for spitting in the open, following a government directive to penalise those chewing tobacco and spitting in the open.

“The rule of imposing fine on those spotted spitting in the public had come into force during the pandemic period, in 2020. Later, we stopped penalising people. However, the authority has once again, decided to impose penalties on individuals to prevent the unhygienic practice”, said Gaurav Bansal, senior manager (public health).

“The move is a part of broader effort to keep the city clean and beautiful and with this. We are not just looking to collect fines. But to create a sense of responsibility among the citizens of Noida, in helping keeping the city clean and pleasant place to live,” added Bansal.

While some residents have welcomed authority’s decision of penalising people again for flouting the rule, few have expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the fine.

“It is a disgusting habit that needs to be curbed and imposing fine will act as a deterrent and make people think twice before spitting on streets and other public places,” said Ajay Tandon, a resident of Sector 51.

Raj Anand Sharma, another resident, said, “I am not sure if imposing fine will really stop people from the practice. Habits are hard to break and I feel that some people might just pay the fine and continue to do it.”