Noida: Traffic curbs for Ramlila, Dussehra and idol immersion

Noida: In view of the Ramlila, Dussehra and Goddess Durga’s idol immersion festivities, traffic curbs will come into place from Friday afternoon onwards, the Noida traffic police said on Tuesday. The traffic police have also planned diversions for idol immersion activities in the Yamuna River and Hindon River on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

Traffic will be restricted from Friday 2pm till the end of Dussehra near Noida Stadium, Sector 21-A, and Kalindi Kunj, the traffic police said, adding that these restrictions will remain effective till Saturday.

“The vehicle movement from Sectors 12, 22, and 56 towards Stadium Chowk will be fully halted. Similarly, vehicles from Sectors 10 and 21 heading to Sectors 12, 22, and 56 will also face restrictions during this period,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida (traffic).

“The vehicle movement will be completely prohibited from Sectors 8, 10, 11, and 12 through Stadium Chowk to Modi Mall. Similarly, the traffic from Sectors 31 and 25 through Sector 21-25 and Modi Mall Chowk to Stadium Chowk will be restricted,” he said.

The alternative routes have been planned for vehicles going from Rajnigandha Chowk to the sectors 12, 22, and 56 intersection. Traffic will be diverted from sectors 10-21 U-turn through Jalvayu Vihar Chowk, passing via Nithari to reach Sector 31-25 Chowk, NTPC, and Gijhod, said the Noida traffic police advisory.

For vehicles travelling from the Sector 12-22-56 intersection to Stadium Chowk, diversion will occur from Sector 57 intersection to Gijhod Chowk through Sector 31-25 Chowk, it added.

The traffic police have also planned diversions for idol immersion activities in the Yamuna River and Hindon River on Saturday.

These immersions are proposed to take place from 9am to 8pm at different ghats (river banks), such as Kalindi Kunj in the Yamuna and Kulesra Ghat in Hindon.

“The vehicles travelling from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Delhi via Kalindi Border will be diverted from Charkha roundabout towards Dalit Prerna Sthal. These vehicles can reach their destination via DND Flyway and Chilla Road. Similarly, the traffic from Sector 37 to Kalindi Border will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover towards Dalit Prerna Sthal,” the DCP said.

For those travelling near Hindon Bank in Kulesra, similar traffic diversions will be in place. Additionally, cranes will be deployed at these spots to tow away any illegally parked vehicles. In case of inconvenience, people can contact traffic officials on the helpline number 9971009001.