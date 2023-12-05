Noida: Traffic diversions in place for Ambedkar death anniversary

Anticipating a large crowd at Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida on the death anniversary of Dalit leader and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on Wednesday, which is also observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Monday issued a traffic advisory effecting diversions, and said the diversions will come into effect on Wednesday. Dalit-Prerna-Sthal-has-not-opened-to-the-public-even-after-completion-HT-Sunil-Ghosh

Deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav said, “In case of traffic pressure at Dalit Prerna Sthal on the route from Greater Noida towards Noida, on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, traffic will be diverted from the Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37.”

“Vehicle coming that way will be able to reach the destination from Sector 37 to Attapir Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk, and Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk,” he said.

According to the traffic advisory, if traffic congestion is reported at Dalit Prerna Sthal Gate Number Four, then traffic will be diverted from Sector 18 to Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk, or Sector 18 underpass.

The traffic from the DND Flyway, Film City flyover on the route from Noida towards Greater Noida will be diverted from the Sector 14A flyover towards the Sector 15 roundabout. This traffic will be able to move further ahead from Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk via Rajnigandha Chowk, Attapir Chowk, and Sector 37, the traffic police said.

Traffic police has also made parking arrangements for people visiting Dalit Prerna Sthal on Wednesday. All passenger buses carrying people for the function to be held at the Sthal will be parked on the left side of the road near the DND toll plaza. During the programme, the parking of light vehicles coming from Parichowk, Sector 37, Greater Noida West, will be inside Gate No. 01 of Dalit Prerna Sthal, they said.

Light vehicles coming to the programme from Delhi will park at the multilevel parking lot inside Film City.

Parking for light vehicles coming from Kalindi Kunj will be at the underground parking of Dalit Prerna Sthal near Sector 95. Traffic police has also issued helpline number 9971009001, for any help or queries on Wednesday.