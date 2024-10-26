Noida traffic police challan 30 people for drink driving, seize 6 vehicles

NOIDA: To ensure road safety during the festive season, the Noida police on Friday night carried out a campaign to check drunk driving at Garden Galleria shopping mall, penalising 30 people and seizing six vehicle for rule violations, pushing the total number of challans to 243 for such offences so far in 2024. Police inspected around 70 drivers with breathalyser tests besides checking them for compliance with other traffic rules. (Noida Police X)

Police inspected around 70 drivers with breathalyser tests besides checking them for compliance with other traffic rules, officers said on Saturday.

“With festivals and gatherings on the rise, it’s crucial to enforce strict rules around drunk driving. We aim to build public awareness and reinforce accountability among motorists. Last night’s (Friday) action at Garden Galleria is a reminder that we are committed to enforcing strict measures against such violations,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida.

To be sure, areas like Sector 18 and Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 38 are hot spots, filled with lively pubs, bars and lounges, besides Sector 32, Sector 104, among others.

According to the Noida traffic police statistics, Noida has recorded 331 deaths and 735 injuries in 853 accidents between January and September, 2024.

In 2023, during the same corresponding period, Noida recorded a total of 336 deaths and 610 injuries in 852 accidents. The traffic police issued 369 challans for drunk driving.

Punishment for the drunk driving, under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, includes a fine of ₹10,000 or imprisonment of up to six months or both on first offence. Second and subsequent offences (within three years of the first offence) attract a fine up to ₹15,000, imprisonment up to two years and driving license suspension, said officers.

“Gautam Budh Nagar police is committed to ensuring the safety of the citizens and actions that endanger lives will not be tolerated. The campaign is a reminder for drivers to adhere to rules and prioritise safety,” said Laxmi Singh, police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Noida police, meanwhile, have urged the general public to designate drivers for their return journey in case they plan to consume alcohol during this festive time.