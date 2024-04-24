 Noida: Transgenders roped in for creating voter awareness, increase turnout on April 26 - Hindustan Times
Noida: Transgenders roped in for creating voter awareness, increase turnout on April 26

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Apr 24, 2024 06:24 AM IST

A group of transgender persons hit the streets of Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday, singing and raising slogans urging people to come out and vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday (April 26).

On Tuesday, a rally was taken out by the group in parts of the city raising catchy slogans, drawing the attention of the people and building instant connect. (HT Photo)
The Gautam Budh Nagar administration, under the Election Commission’s flagship programme ‘systematic voters’ education and electoral participation’ (SVEEP), has roped in these transgender persons with a view to increase voter turnout.

District magistrate and chief electoral officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, Manish Kumar Verma said, “A group of transgenders, under the banner of ‘Basera Samajik Sansthan’ have been roped in by the administration to spread voting awareness among the public and encourage people to vote.”

“The aim is to ensure maximum participation of voters and from all sections of society,” said the DM.

Officials said the group of transgenders, led by Ram Kali, the transgender icon of Gautam Budh Nagar, have prepared catchy slogans to attract electors.

On Tuesday, a rally was taken out by the group in parts of the city raising catchy slogans, drawing the attention of the people and building instant connect.

“We aim to ensure that every transgender voter exercise their voting right in the Lok Sabha elections,” said Ram Kali.

According to the information from the district administration, of the total 1,882,177 voters in Gautam Budh Nagar constituency, Noida has 13 transgenders, Dadri 72 transgenders and Jewar 17 transgender voters. There are 18 registered transgenders in Khurja and Sikandrabad has 16 such voters , said officials.

The Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentary constituency goes to polls on April 26.

