Noida: Transport dept raises 1.27 cr in drive against overloaded vehicles

The Noida transport department has raised ₹1.27 crore in fines by penalising 298 vehicles in September over different violations noticed during an ongoing drive launched against illegal transportation of sand, gravel, cement, and other construction material, officials said on Friday, adding that they also seized 233 vehicles in the district for various offences. The drive was conducted at various locations around the district, including Ecotech-1, DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Charmurti, Sirsa Cut, Bisrakh, Badalpur, and Knowledge Park. (HT Photo)

Stating that the basic aim is to curb transportation of overloaded construction material, transport officials said overloaded vehicles hike road repair costs and cause accidents.

“On the direction of administration, a district-level team comprising the transport department and administrative officials has been formed. The team is tasked with addressing the problem of overloaded vehicles,” said Udit Narayan Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), enforcement.

“The drive has been on since the last one month… The violators were fined ₹1.27 crore in all. Besides overloading, these vehicles were penalised for unclear registration marks, uncovered construction material, absence of reflectors, missing fitness and permit certificates, and unpaid taxes,” Pandey said.

The officials said a vehicle owner is fined ₹20,000 for overloading, at the rate of ₹2,000 per tonne. The drive was conducted at various locations around the district, including Ecotech-1, DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Charmurti, Sirsa Cut, Bisrakh, Badalpur, and Knowledge Park.

“Some of these materials are brought from neighbouring states of Rajasthan and Haryana. The trucks are involved in ferrying sand and gravel from Yamuna floodplains,” said a transport department official.

The transport department has recommended suspension of driving licences and permits of all offenders.

“We urge vehicle owners to refrain from overloading vehicles as it compromises vehicle balance, increases the likelihood of road accidents, escalates road repair costs, and causes pollution,” said Pandey, adding that the transport department will continue the drive in the coming months when GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) a set of emergency measures to control air pollution in the National Capital Region comes into effect.