Noida twin towers demolition: The 7 daredevils who stood 100 metres away
An exclusion zone of roughly 500 metres from the twin towers was created for the demolition with no human, vehicle or animal allowed in that zone.
On Sunday, when real estate developer Supertech's twin towers in Noida were demolished - brought down in nine seconds to end a nearly decade-long battle over violation of building laws - an exclusion zone of 500 metres was created to keep out people and vehicles. The idea was to keep out unauthorised persons amid safety concerns; tens of thousands of kg of debris and rock from the towers (the tallest was 103 m) would come hurtling down.
However, seven people got an up-close view of the demolition - from as near as 100 m.
Who were the seven?
All seven were part of the detonation team and were positioned well inside the exclusion zone, where an official from Edifice Engineering - the firm tasked with the demolition - had the 'honour' of pressing the button that razed two of India's tallest.
The seven included Chetan Dutta (who detonated 3,700 kg of carefully placed explosives), project manager Mayur Mehta, and deputy commissioner of police Rajesh S.
The other four were members of South Africa-based Jet Demolitions- Edifice's foreign partner and the firm that carried out the demolition - Joe Brinkkman, Marthinus Botha, Kevin Smit and Ian Ehlers. The two crews worked for months to craft and execute a demolition plan that reduced the towers to rubble while minimising damage to nearby buildings and spaces.
The final order was given at 12.30 pm Sunday and, a little after 2.30 pm, the detonator was pressed and the twin towers fell, slowly at first but then tumbling into a rapidly growing massive cloud of dust and debris that enveloped areas around.
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
Gujarat, Maharashtra seaports new routes for drug smuggling: Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the new routes for smuggling drugs into the country. Inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38kg heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat.
Sikh girl’s abduction, forceful marriage: DSGMC delegation meets Pak High commissioner in Delhi
A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Tuesday met the High Commissioner of Pakistan (political attache) Aizaz Khan in connection with the recent kidnapping, rape and forceful marriage of a Sikh girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The meeting took place at the High Commission of Pakistan, in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The incident shocked the Sikh community worldwide.
