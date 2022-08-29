Noida twin towers: Nearby residential societies launch clean up drives post demolition
The Supertech towers were demolished on Sunday afternoon after a Supreme Court order upheld a previous decision to demolish the 100 metre tall illegal buildings.
The housing societies in the adjacent area of the demolished Supertech twin towers in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida have started clean-up drives a day after the two buildings were razed down.
Pictures have surfaced from nearby ATS Village society and Emerald Court in which large scale cleaning drives are seen underway as locals hope to return to their dust-free normal lives, now that the 9 year old battle has come to an end.
The Supertech towers were demolished on Sunday afternoon after a Supreme Court order upheld a previous decision to demolish the 100 metre buildings as the project was found to be in violation of the law.
As many as 5000 residents of nearby societies were evacuated from the area and were allowed to return back home only after 6:30 pm.
The buildings were razed down in a matter of few seconds with the help of explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg. Anticipating environmental concerns due to the debris and the blanket of dust that would be generated, the health department of the UP government had taken measures to monitor pollution levels and installed six special dust machines at the demolition site.
Also Read | Noida twin tower demolition: Doctors say those with respiratory issues must avoid area few days
Edifice Engineering - the firm trusted with the demolition estimated that around 80,000 tonnes of debris was left after the demolition. Firm’s founding partner Utkarsh Mehta informed the media that around 50,000 tonnes of the debris has been absorbed in the now demolished skyscrapers' basements, and the rest will be disposed of in 90 days.
“We will have to coordinate with the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies for the disposal since the debris would have to be first processed at the site only and then it would be taken to construction and demolition waste processing centres.
“Coordination would be needed for fixing the timing for work at the site to cause least disturbance to residents,” said Mehta.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics