Noida: Two car stunts videos go viral, inviting fine of 66,500

Noida: Noida traffic police on Sunday issued e-challans worth ₹38,000, and ₹28,500 after two separate videos of stunts on moving cars went viral on social media platforms, said police. A 24-second video was doing the rounds on social media platforms since Saturday night, showing the driver of an SUV climbed up on the roof to pose while the car is moving at speed. (HT Photo)

Last week, the Noida traffic police had issued such challans worth ₹156,500 in total after four videos of stunts surfaced on social media platforms.

A 24-second video was doing the rounds on social media platforms since Saturday night, showing the driver of an SUV climbed up on the roof to pose while the car is moving at speed. As the video went viral on X, the Noida traffic police took cognisance of it and issued a hefty fine.

“On Saturday late night, we came to know about this stunt video through social media platform. As the car driver was spotted violating traffic rules to make a short video, an e-challan of ₹38,000 for failure to use a safety belt while driving, danger driving, and tinted glass under the Motor Vehicles Act was issued against the car owner,” an officer said.

A similar video of the same duration of a stunt on hatchbag car, that recorded near Surajpur in Greater Noida, also went viral on social media platforms on Sunday. “An e-challan of ₹28,500 was slapped against the car owner for violation of the Motor Vehicles Act,” the officer added

The HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the stunt videos being circulated on social media.

It is, however, not the maiden occasion when such heavy traffic challans have been issued.

On March 29, the traffic police issued an e-challan of ₹55,000 against a car owner after a video in which the car, spotted being used for stunts on the Noida Greater-Noida Expressway, went viral on social media.

On March 24, Noida police arrested a person for rash driving and issued a challan of ₹35,000 after a video of stunts outside a private university in Noida Sector 125 went viral. The police arrested Prince Mavi, 25, from his Hari Nagar residence in Delhi and seized his black Mahindra Thar.