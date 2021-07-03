Noida weather: Respite from heat wave to continue, more rains likely

Noida: Noida and its adjoining areas received some respite from the heat wave on Saturday as the mercury dropped by 4°C over the past 24 hours due to the drizzling, the weather department said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the respite is likely to continue as cloudy weather is likely to persist for the next few days.

The southwest monsoon is, however, not inching towards the National Capital Region anytime before July 7.

“The heat waves have abated due to rainfall activities. There is a western disturbance at the lower level, and a trough from Rajasthan to Nagaland that is passing through Delhi. This weather condition is likely to persist for a few days, leading to light rainfall till July 5. Sunday may also see some drizzling. The monsoon, however, is yet to advance from the Himalayan foothills,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

Noida saw recorded two millimetre of rain till Saturday morning.

The IMD recorded a maximum and minimum temperature for Noida on Saturday at 38.3°C and 26.4°C, against 42.3°C and 31.7°C a day earlier.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the National Capital Region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 38.6°C and 24.1°C, respectively.

The air quality of the region, meanwhile, saw a massive improvement. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida was 186 on Saturday, while Greater Noida’s was 158 and Ghaziabad’s was 164.

Just a day before, the AQI was 283 for Noida, 291 for Greater Noida and 334 for Ghaziabad.

An AQI level from zero to 50 is considered ‘good’, between 50 and 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.