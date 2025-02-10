Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.86 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on February 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on February 10, 2025, is 24.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.86 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.68 °C and 28.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 347.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 11, 2025
|24.71
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|25.51
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|24.93
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|23.07
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|25.44
|Few clouds
|February 16, 2025
|27.02
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|27.89
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025
