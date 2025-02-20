Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on February 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on February 20, 2025, is 20.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.16 °C and 27.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.39 °C and 27.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 159.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 21, 2025
|20.71
|Light rain
|February 22, 2025
|24.84
|Broken clouds
|February 23, 2025
|24.89
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|25.86
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|27.13
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|28.50
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|29.58
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025
