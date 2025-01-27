Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 27, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on January 27, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on January 27, 2025, is 17.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.16 °C and 23.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.58 °C and 24.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 246.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 28, 2025
|17.71
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|20.86
|Sky is clear
|January 30, 2025
|20.48
|Sky is clear
|January 31, 2025
|21.39
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|22.86
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|22.20
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|22.68
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 27, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
