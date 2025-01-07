Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 7, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on January 7, 2025, is 17.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.16 °C and 21.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:39 PM. Noida weather update on January 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.31 °C and 21.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 278.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 8, 2025 17.35 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 19.16 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 20.15 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 20.58 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 17.31 Light rain January 13, 2025 19.97 Few clouds January 14, 2025 20.18 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.34 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.34 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.87 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 20.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.11 °C Few clouds



