Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on March 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on March 20, 2025, is 32.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.16 °C and 34.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.15 °C and 34.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
With temperatures ranging between 18.16 °C and 34.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 207.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 21, 2025
|32.01
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|32.50
|Light rain
|March 23, 2025
|32.89
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|32.81
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|34.20
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|35.02
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.56
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.