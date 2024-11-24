Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.16 °C, check weather forecast for November 24, 2024
Nov 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on November 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on November 24, 2024, is 26.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.16 °C and 28.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, November 25, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.43 °C and 28.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 222.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 24, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 25, 2024
|26.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 26, 2024
|25.55 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 27, 2024
|25.5 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 28, 2024
|25.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 29, 2024
|24.42 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 30, 2024
|24.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 1, 2024
|24.73 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
