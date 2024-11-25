Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.16 °C, check weather forecast for November 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 26, 2024 25.43 °C Sky is clear November 27, 2024 25.35 °C Sky is clear November 28, 2024 24.62 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 24.28 °C Sky is clear November 30, 2024 24.39 °C Sky is clear December 1, 2024 24.72 °C Sky is clear December 2, 2024 24.68 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.34 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 23.48 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 26.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.68 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.54 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.54 °C Few clouds Delhi 23.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on November 25, 2024, is 23.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.16 °C and 28.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.63 °C and 27.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 266.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.