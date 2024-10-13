Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.16 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024
Oct 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on October 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on October 13, 2024, is 33.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.16 °C and 35.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.41 °C and 35.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.16 °C and 35.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 209.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 14, 2024
|33.33 °C
|Few clouds
|October 15, 2024
|33.55 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|33.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|31.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 18, 2024
|32.09 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 19, 2024
|32.4 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|31.8 °C
|Sky is clear
