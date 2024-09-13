Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.93 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 14, 2024 31.52 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 33.41 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 34.75 °C Sky is clear September 17, 2024 35.4 °C Few clouds September 18, 2024 28.37 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 26.62 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 34.35 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.93 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.18 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 23.43 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Noida today, on September 13, 2024, is 23.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.93 °C and 24.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.22 °C and 34.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 65.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

