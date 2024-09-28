Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.74 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 29, 2024 29.92 °C Overcast clouds September 30, 2024 34.12 °C Broken clouds October 1, 2024 36.41 °C Scattered clouds October 2, 2024 37.48 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 36.35 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 36.12 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 36.33 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.73 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.1 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.02 °C Moderate rain Delhi 26.56 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Noida today, on September 28, 2024, is 26.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.74 °C and 28.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.35 °C and 31.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 102.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

