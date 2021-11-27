Noida woman posts video, says ‘fled home, became sadhvi after assault by family’

A 30-year-old woman, who went missing from Noida’s Chhalera village on October 30 this year, announced on a social media platform on Thursday that “she had fled her house following harassment by her family members, and became a sadhvi”.

The woman, in a saffron dress, posted a video on Twitter to issue her statement.

The 30-year-old said that she had left home on her own will. “My mother hit me and abused me on October 15... and my family members did not support me in my studies and job. They also stopped me from meeting my friends. They followed me everywhere I used to go. Due to these reasons, I had decided to leave my house... and then I became a sadhvi,” she said in her statement.

Mohar Singh Tomar, senior sub-inspector, Sector 39 police station, said that the woman’s brother filed a missing complaint on October 31. “We had launched a search, but could not trace her. The woman’s recent video shows that she had left home on her own will. It is not clear through the video where or which city she is at present,” Tomar said.

Police will interrogate the family members of the woman to confirm reasons behind her escape, Tomar added.