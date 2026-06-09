Noida workers’ protest: Court grants bail to eight accused over lack of evidence

Noida: A city court has granted bail to eight people who were accused of being involved in violence during the Noida workers’ protest on April 13, citing “lack of evidence”. In six orders issued on Sunday, the court accepted bail of the eight accused who were arrested on their way to workplace or outside their houses. (HT Archive)

In the order, passed by additional district and sessions judge Somprabha Mishra on Sunday, the court observed, “In the case diary, it has been stated that the violent and agitated crowd attacked with the intention to kill. The presence of the accused in that crowd has not been produced before the court at this stage to show that they played any specific or active role in the violent acts.”

“The prosecution has contended that the involvement of the accused was found during investigation on the basis of the complainant’s statement, inspection of the place of occurrence, and CCTV footage. However, no such CCTV footage or electronic record has been produced on record showing the accused’s involvement in any violent activities,” the order added.

In six orders issued on Sunday, the court accepted bail of the eight accused who were arrested on their way to workplace or outside their houses.

In multiple orders, the defence argued that they accused were not named in any of the FIRs and had no previous criminal record. They were arrested when one of them was going to a nearby medical shop, another was returning from a factory in Sector 65, or picked up from their houses on the pretext of interrogation.

In the order, the court (CHECK)observed, “FIRs were also delayed in registering against those who were picked up from their houses, and there were no public witnesses to the incident.”

Opposing the bail, the prosecution relied on the case diary stating that multiple firms suffered vandalism and significant property damage, three people sustained serious injuries, and private vehicles were also damaged.

While accepting bail applications of all accused comprising Rohit Kumar, Golu Kumar, Amit Kumar, Devesh, Deepak, Pawan, Chotu, and Pankaj in different orders, the court directed to release them upon furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000 along with one surety of the same amount and an undertaking to comply with the prescribed conditions.

“As part of the bail conditions, the accused must cooperate with the investigation and trial proceedings and remain present before the court on every scheduled date,” reads the order.

The accused, meanwhile, have been also directed neither to exert any pressure on the complainant or prosecution side, nor intimidate or threaten any witnesses in the case.