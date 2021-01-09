IND USA
noida news

Noida youth stabbed to death for objecting to sister’s harassment

  • Sector 20 police registered a case and arrested one of the two suspects. Police, however, termed it as a case of murder and not harassment.
By HT Correspondent, Noida
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:32 PM IST

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death for saving his younger sister from two drunk men in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 8 on Friday night. The victim, Rambabu, was rushed to Noida district hospital and then referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sector 20 police registered a case and arrested one of the two suspects. Police, however, termed it as a case of murder and not harassment.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional DCP, Noida Zone 1, said that the victim was a resident of Kondli in Delhi. Rambabu and his 20-year-old sister Rubi worked in a sports factory in Noida Sector 8.

“On Friday 8.40 pm, the brother-sister duo had completed their work and were walking to the local bus stand. Two drunk men were roaming about near a power-sub-station. One of them allegedly fell over the women in an inebriated condition. Primary investigation shows the woman slapped the suspect, and asked to mind his way,” Singh said.

Police said that the two suspects lost cool and took out a sharp knife and tried to attack the woman. Rambabu confronted the suspects and rescued his sister. However, the suspects stabbed the victim in his thigh multiple times and left him critically wounded.

Also read: MP anti-conversion law comes into effect - All you need to know

RK Singh, station house officer (SHO) Sector 20 police station, said that the locals and the woman informed police and a team reached the spot and rushed the victim to the district hospital. “The victim was later referred to Safdarjung hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He had suffered critical injuries in the main artery which caused blood loss leading to his death,” he said.

A police team conducted a search and arrested one of the suspects identified as Sarvesh Kumar, 24, who works as a sanitation worker at a private developer’s site in Sector 16. Police also found the knife used in the crime from his possession. His accomplice – Shani – managed to escape from the spot.

Additional DCP said that this was a case of murder and not of harassment. Sector 20 police have registered a case against the two accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “Kumar was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” the SHO said.

