Noida: Dug up roads cause inconvenience to residents

Residents of sectors 74 to 78 and 116 have raised strong objections against the Noida authority and private contractors for leaving dug-up roads and green spaces unrepaired, contributing significantly to dust pollution in the city. Under existing norms, a contractor must seek permission from the civil department of the Noida authority before carrying out any digging work. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

The residents allege that private contractors, after laying electricity and telephone wires, routinely abandon the dug-up patches without proper restoration, especially along roads in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 116, and 118. “We have been complaining about this practice of digging up green areas, footpaths and other public spaces, but the private contractors go scot-free,” said Amit Gupta, an environmental activist who has filed multiple complaints with the authorities.

To be sure, the dug-up roads have been left unattended for the last four to six months.

According to the locals, the authority had earlier developed “dust-free zones” by planting grass and saplings to comply with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions and Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) orders. These green covers were intended to reduce airborne particulate matter and recharge groundwater. However, the same zones are now being destroyed during utility-related digging works, according to residents.

“Recently the contractor dug up a dust-free zone in Sector 116 — developed to contain airborne dust — and left it unrepaired. A 33KVA high-voltage line has been laid at the site, and it remains exposed, posing a major safety hazard,” Gupta said.

Residents such as Sunil Kumar of Sector 76 and Ajit Singh of Sector 74 have accused the Noida authority of wasting public funds. “The authority first spends money developing the dust-free zones and then allows private contractors to destroy them. These agencies never return to repair the damage,” Singh said.

Kumar added, “The authority does not enforce rules. Why can’t they ensure contractors restore the green patches? Dust-free zones also help with water recharge, but the authority seems to have no concern.”

The authority, according to residents, has granted at least eight digging permissions in the past eight months in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, and 116. Yet, in none of these instances has the contractor repaired the sites, residents alleged.

Under existing norms, a contractor must seek permission from the civil department of the Noida authority before carrying out any digging work. As part of this process, they are required to submit a bank guarantee and pledge to restore the site. The authority is empowered to forfeit the guarantee in case of non-compliance.

“We take strict action if private agencies leave sites without repair,” said Vijay Rawal, chief engineer of the Noida authority. “If any agency is found violating this in the residential areas, we will act. The authority will repair the site and penalise the agency. In case a government agency is responsible, we will ask them to restore it. Sometimes projects take time, and sites are left open temporarily. We will look into the issue and take appropriate steps.”

In 2018, following EPCA chairman Bhure Lal’s October 2017 directive, the Noida authority had committed to developing dust-free zones by planting vegetation along key stretches, including the road connecting sectors 116/115 to 75/76. Residents say these initiatives are now being undone.