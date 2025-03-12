Noida: Key road near Sec 94 reopens after 6 months as traffic curbs end

NOIDA: Commuters using the Kalindi Kunj-Dalit Prerna Sthal route can now expect a smoother drive as the traffic police and Noida authority have reopened the key road near the artificial zoo - Noida jungle trail - in Sector 94 green belt near Mahamaya flyover, officials said on Tuesday. To ease movement, authorities had created a temporary passage through the green belt. But it was not a long-term solution. (HT Photo)

The stretch remained closed for the last six months to facilitate construction of an underpass linking two green belts in the area. However, during the period, the traffic was rerouted through Sector 37, causing significant congestion especially during the peak hours, they added.

Confirming the completion of the Noida Jungle Trail project, Vijay Rawal, the deputy general manager at the Noida authority, said, “We have developed the 24.40-metre-long and 7-metre-wide underpass. The road is now open to the public.”

To ease movement, authorities had created a temporary passage through the green belt. But it was not a long-term solution. Now that the underpass is complete, the original road has been restored, providing relief to daily travellers.

The underpass plays a crucial role in the project, a new eco-tourism initiative by the Noida authority. Inspired by Delhi’s Waste to Wonder Park, the artificial zoo will feature sculptures of various animals crafted from over 500 tonnes of recycled iron and plastic waste.

With the road reopening, vehicles traveling from Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary towards Dalit Prerna Sthal, Chilla Border, DND Flyway, and Sector 18 can now take the left turn that was previously blocked.

Daily commuters welcomed the move, appreciating improved travel time and reduced congestion. “With the road now open, travelling from Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary to Sector 18 has become much more convenient. Earlier, the diversion was a major hassle. But now the route is direct and saves time”, said Pushpendra Singh, a resident of Noida.

Located near the Mahamaya Flyover in Sector 94, the park extends across both sides of the Noida Expressway, reaching up to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary. Officials expect, it to be a major draw for visitors from across the Delhi-National Capital Region.