Noida: Over 200 to lose driving licences for repeat offences  

Noida: The Noida traffic police has identified over 200 repeat traffic violators and recommended suspension of their driving licence s(DLs), said officials on Friday adding that such a drive aims to curb traffic violations in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. Notably, the move to suspect licences aligns with the Supreme Court Committee on Road safety guidelines. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“We have prepared a list of 200 habitual offenders of traffic submitted it to the transport department for suspension. Most of these have committed five or more violations. We have been actively identifying repeat offenders via our surveillance and enforcement mechanisms,” said Noida’s deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav.

Yadav said efforts, like “No Helmet, No Fuel” policy for people driving two-wheelers, are also on to enhance road safety and reduce accidents in the district.

As per Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, licences can be suspended for three months in cases where a driver commits more than three offences such as speeding, red-light jumping, overloading, using a mobile phone while driving, drunken driving, or carrying passengers in goods vehicles.

In 2024, the Noida Traffic Police issued more than 28,00,000 challans, nearly 20,00,000 of which were against motorcyclists for various violations. Between January and March 2025, 801,000 challans have been issued, with 354,000 (43%) directed at bikers not wearing helmets, says traffic police statistics.

Last year, Noida recorded 1,156 road accidents, leading to 966 injuries and 462 fatalities. As part of an enforcement drive on Friday, traffic police issued 5,871 challans across various locations and impounded 35 vehicles for lacking valid documents.