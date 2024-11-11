Noida: PVVNL holds camp for solar rooftop registration

Power discom Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) on Monday launched a two-day ‘PM Suryaghar Mega Camp’ to promote use of solar power among residents in Noida and facilitate the process of solar panel installation on rooftops. The camp is offering a one-stop service for Noida residents interested in solar power, said officials. (HT Photo)

The initiative, part of the ‘PM Suryaghar Bijli Yojana’ that was launched earlier this year, seeks to educate the public on installing solar rooftop systems and accessing government subsidies for the same.

Organised at the chief engineer’s office in Sector 16, the first day of the mega camp saw only nine people registering themselves, said PVVNL officials. “PVVNL urges all interested residents to visit the camp on Tuesday to gain first hand assistance and insights into the scheme’s benefits. This event is expected to bolster Noida’s commitment to green energy by empowering households to harness solar power and reducing their energy costs,” said Harish Bansal, chief engineer, Noida.

Visitors can register for the scheme, receive guidance on vendor selection, and get assistance with the installation of net metering Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP). Additionally, partnering banks at the camp are providing onsite information about loan facilities to ease the financial burden of installation. Attendees can also learn about subsidies and complete the necessary steps for loan applications, said PVVNL officials.

Net metering is a billing system that credits solar power generators and AMISP represents a service framework that enhances energy management through smart metres and real-time data.

To be sure, the ‘PM Suryaghar Bijli Yojana’ provides subsidies covering up to 40% of rooftop solar installation costs, making solar power more accessible to households, including those in Noida. The initiative encourages cleaner energy use and aims to reduce household electricity expenses nationwide, with substantial uptake in urban areas, said officials.

The scheme has gained significant traction across the country, with around 1.28 crore registrations and nearly 1.48 million applications submitted by mid-2024.