Noida: PVVNL raises help desks to address consumer complaints

NOIDA: The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has set up three more electricity help desks as part of its move to expand its consumer grievance redressal network in Noida in view of a rising number of complaints and consumer reliance on the help desks, officials said on Thursday. Officials said that only six of the pending complaints have crossed the prescribed resolution timeline, indicating improved response efficiency. (HT Photo)

These new help desks, now operational at Jahangirpur, Itehara and Rabhupra, have raised the total number of consumer help desks in the Noida zone to 11, PVVNL’s (Noida) chief engineer Sanjay Kumar Jain told HT. “The expansion was necessitated by the popularity of the helpdesk system and increasing consumer demand. These centres are helping us manage complaints in a more decentralised and time-bound manner.”

“Each helpdesk functions under a designated nodal officer, and works in coordination with field response teams to address complaints related to power outages, faults, billing issues and service delays. Pending complaints are reviewed daily to ensure timely resolution,” Kumar added.

There are around 449,000 power consumers under PVVNL Noida.

Data from PVVNL’s help desk performance report shows that 1,685 consumer complaints were received between November 1 and December 23, of which 1,164 were resolved, while 521 remain pending. Officials said that only six of the pending complaints have crossed the prescribed resolution timeline, indicating improved response efficiency.

The highest number of complaints were recorded at the Dhoom Manikpur–Dadri helpdesk (489), followed by Jewar Dehat (358) and Sector 18, Noida (221). Areas such as Jahangirpur and Itehara, where complaints were rising steadily, were among those selected for the new helpdesks, officials said.

The expansion comes as part of a broader push by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to boost consumer services across high-demand urban areas ahead of the summer season, when electricity load and fault-related complaints typically rise.

“The help desk has made it much easier for us to get our complaints registered without running from one office to another. Earlier, even small issues like faulty meters or billing errors would take days to resolve, but now there is at least someone accountable to listen and guide us”, said Rakesh Sharma, a Sector 62 resident.