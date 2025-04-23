Noida’s Child PGI plans drone-based blood transport pilot

NOIDA: To deliver blood at rural hospitals that are far away and often don’t have quick access to it, the Child PGI hospital located in Noida’s Sector 30 has plans to use drones. As part of the proposed project, hospitals located within a 100-kilometre radius of the Child PGI will receive blood via drones. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The proposal, if approved, aims to address the persistent issue of timely blood availability in remote areas, especially for kids with serious blood disorders, officials informed on Tuesday.

As part of the proposed project, hospitals located within a 100-kilometre radius of the Child PGI will receive blood via drones. Currently, many families from rural areas have to travel long distances to reach Child PGI in Noida because local hospitals don’t always have blood when needed. This is a serious problem for children suffering from diseases like thalassemia and sickle cell anemia, who often need regular blood transfusions, said officials.

Dr Seema Dua, in charge of the blood bank at Child PGI, said that the project is currently in its preliminary stage. “We have submitted a proposal to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and are currently awaiting approval, including necessary funding and other support. Once we get the green signal, we plan to begin with a pilot phase where blood units will be delivered via drones to hospitals within a 100km radius,” she added.

“Under the pilot project, blood will be sent (via drones) to hospitals in rural areas within a 100-kilometre radius of Child PGI, provided they have blood bank facilities. After the blood is sent, it will be stored for 1–2 days, and its quality will then be analysed for any impact”, she added.

Hospital authorities are optimistic that the clearance will be granted soon.

The Child PGI in Noida currently houses a well-equipped blood bank with a capacity of 1,000 units. It serves as a major treatment centre for children suffering from thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, blood cancer and other severe hematological conditions. Thousands of patients from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and neighbouring states rely on the institute for specialised care.

Doctors shared that many patients come from rural regions where basic hospital infrastructure exists but blood is not always available when needed.