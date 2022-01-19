Noida: Security stepped up ahead of assembly elections, 99 lakh seized from duo

Police detained two people and recovered over ₹99 lakh in cash from their car during a checking drive near Noida Stadium crossing in Sector 24 on Tuesday, said officials.

Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Noida, said that a team of officials was conducting a checking drive near Noida Stadium crossing at 11am on Tuesday. “Police stopped two people travelling in a white Toyota Fortuner for checking, and found ₹99,30,500 in cash from their vehicle,” he said, adding that the duo failed to produce any document in connection with the money.

According to officials, a probe has been launched to see if the seized money was linked to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, which is scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Polls are to be conducted in the first phase on February 10 in Gautam Budh Nagar’s three assembly constituencies -- Noida, Jewar and Dadri.

Later, a team of senior police officers reached the spot to investigate the matter.

The suspects were identified as Akhilesh Kumar (the car driver), 40, and Bhim Sen, 35 -- residents of Wazirpur and Karol Bagh in Delhi, police said.

“They could not clarify the source of the money and its usage. During interrogation, Bhim Sen said that he works as a field executive to a businessman (details not available) from Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, who deals in clothing. Akhilesh Kumar works as a driver there,” Verma said, adding that the businessman -- the duo’s employer -- had given the bag containing cash to the suspects to deliver it to someone in Noida.

The duo was released in the evening, after interrogation.

“We are trying to contact the employer and interrogate him about the cash at the earliest,” the ACP added. The car, registered in the name of the businessman’s wife, has also been seized.

Police have also informed the Income Tax Department to probe the matter. “We will register a case if we find irregularities in connection with the seized money,” Verma said.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said that the police have stepped up security in the district to check illegal weapons, liquor, and cash ahead of the elections.