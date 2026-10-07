76 kmph winds, heavy rain batter Eastern UP; more likely in 24 hrs

Gusty winds and thunderstorms swept parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, bringing rain to several districts and a sharp change in weather after days of heat and humidity. Winds touched 76 kmph in Kanpur, while isolated heavy rain was reported in the Terai region. The weather activity is likely to continue in the eastern region for the next 24 hours before easing, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Sourced)

Sultanpur recorded 25.2 mm rainfall, followed by Ghazipur at 22.2 mm, Kanpur city at 19.8 mm and Gorakhpur at 6.8 mm.

The weather activity is likely to continue in the eastern region for the next 24 hours before easing, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Winds reached 68 kmph at Prayagpur in Bahraich, 65 kmph at Rehara Bazar in Balrampur, 63 kmph at Meerpur in Bahraich, 61 kmph in Shrawasti, 57 kmph in Kanpur Dehat, 54 kmph in Unnao and 50 kmph each in Gonda and Siddharthnagar, according to IMD data.

“Following the withdrawal of the monsoon from the state, a weather system developed due to the interaction between moist low-level easterly winds and dry westerly/north-westerly winds associated with a mid-tropospheric western disturbance,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

In Gorakhpur and adjoining districts, the weather changed abruptly on Wednesday afternoon as thunderstorms and heavy rain lashed several areas. The rain brought relief from hot and humid conditions but also caused waterlogging at several places and disrupted traffic.

Traffic jams were reported at Mohaddipur, Asuran Crossing, Reti to Geeta Press Road and Buxipur. The sky turned cloudy after noon, followed by thunder and spells of intense rain.

The maximum temperature in Gorakhpur dropped to 30.7°C following the rainfall. Weather scientist Kailash Pandey said the weather was likely to remain partly cloudy, with chances of further rain and thunderstorms.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds at some places in Gorakhpur and adjoining districts.

The Kushinagar district administration also issued an advisory as the district is likely to receive rain, thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days. Winds are expected to reach 30-60 kmph.

The administration advised people to remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement outdoors during thunderstorms. Residents were also asked to stay away from trees, electric poles, transmission lines, hoardings and other structures that could pose a risk during strong winds.