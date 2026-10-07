Destination Buzz: Did you know Switzerland has islands? Here are 2 worth visiting

Switzerland usually brings to mind snow-covered mountains, pretty lakes, scenic train rides and storybook towns. Islands rarely make the list. Yet, scattered across the country's lakes are tiny stretches of land that offer a rather different side of Switzerland, with old stories, unusual landscapes and plenty of peace.

For travellers who want to see a less familiar side of the country, two islands in particular make for interesting stops. On Lake Biel in the Jura and Three Lakes region, St. Peter's Island has a story that reaches back centuries. Its most famous visitor was philosopher Jean Jacques Rousseau, who stayed here in 1765. His time on the island left quite an impression. In his writings, Rousseau remembered his short stay as a particularly happy period of his life, helping put this quiet spot on the map for travellers of the time.

There is much more to the island than its connection with the philosopher. The area has links to prehistoric pile dwellers and Roman settlements, while nobility and bishops later held power here during the Middle Ages.

Today, getting to St. Peter's Island can be part of the experience. Visitors can walk from Erlach along the four-kilometre Heidenweg path, take a summer shuttle or arrive by boat from places such as La Neuveville, Ligerz and Neuchâtel. The peninsula makes a lovely option for a slower day beside the lake, particularly for those who enjoy combining history with time outdoors.

Then there are the Brissago Islands on Lago Maggiore in Ticino, where Switzerland takes a distinctly tropical turn. The islands benefit from the lake's mild climate and protection from cold northern air by the Alps. The result is a setting where plants from warmer parts of the world can grow outdoors, creating an experience that feels rather unexpected in Switzerland.

Isola Grande, the larger of the two islands, is home to the Botanical Gardens of the Canton of Ticino. Spread across 2.5 hectares, the gardens feature around 1,700 plant species from subtropical parts of Asia, South Africa, America, Australia and Oceania.

Visitors can see lotus flowers, giant sequoias, bald cypresses, perennial banana plants and eucalyptus trees among the collection. It is the sort of place where a visit to a Swiss island becomes as much about plants as it is about the lake around it. The smaller Isola di Sant'Apollinare has been left largely in its natural state, allowing its vegetation to grow freely. There is also a 0.5-kilometre nature trail at the Botanical Park, offering an easy way to learn more about the plants and their origins.

These islands may be tiny, but they add plenty of variety to a Swiss holiday. St. Peter's Island brings together history, philosophy and lakeside calm, while the Brissago Islands offer a subtropical botanical experience in the heart of Ticino.

*With information from Switzerland Tourism.

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