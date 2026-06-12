Noida: Shutter gives way, 2 workers fall to death from 37th floor

Two workers died on Thursday after falling from the 37th floor of an under-construction high-rise building in Noida’s Sector 152 when the shuttering they were standing on collapsed and their safety belts gave way, police said. A case of causing death by negligence has been registered against the builder. The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday afternoon, and further investigation is underway, police said. (HT Photos)

Police identified the deceased as Raisul Haq, 24, and Abdul Samad, 45, both residents of West Bengal who were living in Kondli Market near Sector 126. One of the deceased was the brother of a contractor associated with the project, police said.

The real estate firm – ATS Greens – did not respond to HT’s calls, messages and email requesting comment till the time of this edition going to print.

“On Thursday around 12:45pm, when workers were removing the shuttering on the 37th floor of a high-rise building in Sector 152, Noida, the shuttering on which these two men were standing broke off. They had latched themselves with separate safety belts, but as they fell, the belts also gave way, and they collapsed to the ground,” said Radha Raman Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida.

“Other workers called an ambulance and took them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead,” ACP Singh said, adding that one of the deceased was the brother of a contractor associated with the project.

Police said that after receiving information from the spot, a team from Knowledge Park police station rushed to the site and investigated the scene. A video from the spot also went viral, showing hundreds of workers gathered as the bodies were shifted to an ambulance.

“On the complaint of Abdul’s brother-in-law, a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Knowledge Park police station against the builder ATS Greens. Investigations are underway to ascertain what safety measures were in place during the work,” said Dr Pravin Kumar Ranjan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Greater Noida, adding that no arrests have been made yet.

The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday afternoon, and further investigation is underway, police said.

In a similar incident on February 8, two construction workers were killed and another was injured after scaffolding on the eighth floor of an under-construction building in Noida’s Sector 142 allegedly collapsed.