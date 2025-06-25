Noida: Woman loses 4L to man she met on matrimonial site

Noida A 35-year-old woman in Noida’s Sector 25 was allegedly duped of ₹4.20 lakh after coming across a man through a matrimonial website, police said on Tuesday, adding that a case was registered at the Sector 20 police station. When the victim tried to contact him after transferring money, his mobile phone remained switched off. Despite multiple attempts when she failed to approach him, she realised having been duped. (Representational image)

Police said the victim, a private bank employee in Noida, in her complaint said that she came in contact with the man, Rakesh Kumar, a Delhi resident, this March-end.

“The man’s profile photo on WhatsApp showed him in army fatigue. He even showed me his identity card following a brief conversation,” reads the FIR.

Police said the suspect introduced himself as a Major in the army. “During their in-person meeting, he concocted a story that his parents passed away when he was young. So, he now has the responsibility to marry off his sister. On the pretext of marriage, he took ₹4.20 lakh in multiple transactions,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

“On the complaint of the victim, a case of cheating under the BNS, and the IT Act was registered at the Sector 20 police station, and efforts are underway to nab the suspect,” said Noida’s additional deputy commissioner of police Sumit Shukla.