Non-bailable warrant against gangster Ravi Kana, six others in Greater Noida

The Surajpur court in Greater Noida on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against alleged gangster Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana and six of his accomplices who are named as part of his ”gang” by the Greater Noida police under provisions of the Gangster Act, said officials. On January 2, the Greater Noida police had invoked charges under the Gangster Act against 16 people. (Representational image)

The police also sealed another property -- a scrap factory, located in Sikandrabad in Khurja district -- allegedly belonging to Kana, on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, a look-out circular (LOC) notice was also issued against 42-year-old Nagar, who continues to be on the run ever since a gang-rape case was registered against him on December 30 at the Sector 39 police station on a complaint by a 25-year-old woman, police said. On January 2, the Greater Noida police had invoked charges under the Gangster Act against 16 people, including Nagar.

“Of the 16 people who were booked in the FIR, nine have been arrested while seven others continue to be on the run. The Greater Noida police had applied for a NBW to be issued against these absconding suspects and our plea was granted by the court on Monday evening. The NBW has been issued against Nagar, resident of Dadupur village in Greater Noida, his wife Madhu Nagar, Kajal Jha from Delhi, Mehki Nagar alias Mehkaar from Dadupur, Awadh alias Amar Singh from Dadupur, Vishal from Kasna and Aman from Kasna village,” said SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

He added that those arrested so far since January 1 have been identified as Rajkumar Nagar from Dadupur, Tarun Chhonkar from Crossing Republic, Anil from Dadupur, Vicky from Salarpur, Afsar from Bulandshahr, Rashid from Hapur, Azad Nagar from Dadupur, Prahlad from Agra and Vikas from Dadupur.

Of the nine people arrested by the police so far, three identified as Vikas, Azad and Rajkumar, were arrested by Noida police on January 1 under charges of gang-rape, said officials.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, further informed that an under-construction scrap factory located in Sikandrabad in Khurja was also sealed by the police on Monday.

“The factory is in the name of Kana and is estimated to be valued at ₹50 crore. Taking action under provisions of the Gangster Act, it has been sealed by the police on Monday. The police have so far sealed properties worth over ₹200 crore linked to scrap metal dealer Kana and his gang in the Delhi-NCR,” said Khan.

The officer explained that the properties of the absconding suspects are being identified by them. “Once sealed, police will further investigate how these properties and goods were acquired by the alleged gangster. If they are found to be acquired through illegal means, they will be attached under the provisions of Section 14 of the Gangster Act,” said Khan.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar police chief Laxmi Singh, Kana’s gang has been involved in illegal activities in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad for over two decades.

“The gang members used to stop trucks carrying iron rebars and steal a certain number of rods from the load while the leader Ravi Nagar would threaten the site manager into adding the weight of the stolen rods to the stock book. The stolen rebars were subsequently sold in the market at profitable rates,” said Singh.

She said the gang has been involved in coercing industrialists into giving tenders to his company, Prime Pressing Tools, and threatening them against signing contracts with anyone else for managing scrap and iron rods.

“Nagar has been taking tenders forcefully from scrap dealers at around 10% of the market rate under the name of his gang members. Nagar owns a scrap company named Prime Pressing Tools wherein he is said to have made 97% profit in the past three years. According to details from Uttar Pradesh special task force, Nagar was in the scrap business and stealing of iron rebars for gangster Anil Dujana,” Singh said.

Nagar is the brother of Harendra Pradhan alias Harendra Nagar, who also had several cases of murder and extortion registered against him in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. He was shot dead at a wedding ceremony in February 2015. Another wanted gangster Sundar Bhati was convicted of his murder by the district court in Surajpur last year.